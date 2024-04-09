M-cap tops Rs 400L crore, adds Rs 100L crore in 9 months

NEW DELHI: Despite last month’s warning by market regulator Sebi that a “froth” is building up in Indian equities, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies crossed the Rs 400 lakh crore mark for the first time on Monday.

This valuation milestone was accompanied by a sharp rally in benchmark indices as the BSE Sensex traded in close vicinity of the 75,000 mark, while the NSE Nifty50 surpassed the 22,600 level.

Domestic market, now equivalent to 1.33 times the size of the country’s GDP, continues to defy global slowdown and add more trillions to its kitty at a record pace. It took only 9 months, the shortest interval ever, for the combined m-cap to add last Rs 100 lakh crore as the valuation of BSE-listed companies had breached the Rs 300-lakh-crore mark in July 2023.

It had taken about 2 years and 5 months for the m-cap to grow from Rs 200 lakh crore to Rs 300 lakh crore and 6 years 11 months to advance from Rs 100 lakh crore to Rs 200 lakh crore. BSE’s combined m-cap hit Rs 100 lakh crore for the first time in March 2014, right before the general election when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the first time. Experts believe there is still some steam left in the market as favourable election results, normal monsoon and expected rate cuts by the Federal Reserve may prompt another round of fresh buying in the coming months. The long-term growth opportunity, however, remains intact.