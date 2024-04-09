Natco Pharma gets USFDA warning letter for Kothur plant

Natco Pharma Ltd, a leading Indian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has received a Warning Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) regarding its manufacturing facility located in Kothur, Telangana.

The letter, dated April 8, 2024, follows a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection conducted by the USFDA at the facility in October 2023.

The Kothur facility produces various pharmaceutical products for the company. While the company did not disclose specific details about the products manufactured at this site, it stated that the warning letter is not expected to disrupt supplies or impact existing revenues from the facility.

However, the letter may result in delays or withholding of pending product approvals from the Kothur site, it added.

Natco Pharma said it is committed to addressing the concerns raised by the USFDA in a comprehensive and timely manner. The company will submit a response within the stipulated timelines and work closely with the regulatory authority to ensure sustained compliance with cGMP standards.

FDA inspections and warning letters are crucial tools used by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure that pharmaceutical companies comply with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and maintain high quality standards in drug manufacturing.

The FDA conducts regular inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, both in the United States and abroad, to assess their compliance with cGMP regulations. These inspections are designed to verify that the facilities operate in a manner that ensures the safety, purity, and quality of the drugs they produce.

During an inspection, FDA inspectors review various aspects of the manufacturing process, including facility maintenance, equipment calibration, raw material handling, production controls, quality testing, and documentation. They also evaluate the company's quality management systems and their ability to identify and address potential issues.

If the FDA identifies significant violations or deviations from cGMP standards during an inspection, they may issue a Warning Letter to the company. A Warning Letter is a formal communication that outlines the specific violations observed and requires the company to take prompt corrective action.

Failure to address the concerns can result in further regulatory action, such as product seizures, injunctions, or even criminal prosecution. It may also lead to delays in product approvals, import alerts, or even the suspension of manufacturing activities until the issues are resolved.

Companies are required to respond to Warning Letters within 15 working days, detailing their plan to address the identified violations and prevent their recurrence.