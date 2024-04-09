Tata Group-owned Air India to develop Bengaluru as aviation hub for South India

NEW DELHI: Tata Group-run Air India has selected Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to develop Bengaluru as an aviation hub for southern India. Air India said on Monday that they (along with other Tata Group airlines – AIX and Vistara) and BIAL will collaborate to enhance international connectivity, operational efficiency, and passenger experience over the next five years.

The partnership, as per a statement by Air India, includes strengthening the group’s presence at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB or BLR airport) through an enhanced network and establishing a dedicated domestic lounge for premium and frequent travellers of Tata Group airlines Air India and Vistara.

Air India has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to establish comprehensive Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at BLR airport. This partnership will stimulate the MRO ecosystem and is projected to generate over 1,200 new job opportunities for highly skilled individuals in the state, the statement noted.

Air India’s plan to make the IT city an aviation hub comes as it has set up an ambitious target to achieve 30% market share in the next few years. As per DGCA data, Air India and Air India Express had a combined share of little less than 20% in the international air traffic (to and from India) during the October-December period. IndiGo had a share of 18.2% and Vistara held 3.6% of the international market.

“Airline-airport synergy is key to elevated customer experience and efficient operations, while Bengaluru is highly attractive as an origin and destination market as well as a connecting hub,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India.