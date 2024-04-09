Tata to take over Pegatron iPhone mfg unit in Chennai

NEW DELHI: After taking over the iPhone assembly plant of Wistron in 2023, Tata Group is all set to take control of another iPhone manufacturing facility owned by Pegatron in the country.

Tata is reportedly planning to hold at least a 65% stake in a joint venture that will operate the Pegatron plant near Chennai.

The report, citing two sources, mentioned that a Taiwanese firm, Pegatron, will provide technical support. Tata, one of the largest conglomerates in India, will operate the joint venture through its Tata Electronics unit. The deal is said to get the backing of Apple Inc. The talks between Tata and Pegatron for the factory are expected to close in six months and will see all Pegatron India employees move to the joint venture entity.

In India, iPhone is manufactured by three contract manufacturers: Foxconn, Pegatron Corp, and Tata Group (earlier Wistron Corp). Currently, the Pegatron India factory

has nearly 10,000 employees and makes 5 million iPhones annually. It is the last such facility operated by the firm after it forfeited control of an iPhone plant in China last year to rival Luxshare in a $290 million deal.

Last year, Tata Group had acquired Taiwan’s Wistron plant in Karnataka, and the company is also building another plant in Hosur in Tamil Nadu. The report noted that Tata has been building another iPhone factory at its Chennai campus, and the Tata deal talks include taking over that facility as well.