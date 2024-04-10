Leakage reported in Oil India's well in Assam

Oil explorer Oil India Limited reported leakage in the x-mass tree assembly on top of a crude oil well at Dighaltarang Tea Estate in the Tinsukia District of Assam. The x-mass tree on top of a well comprises an assembly of valves that control the flow of oil and gas from the well.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on April 9, 2024 and was controlled by 2:20 am.

The District Administration was promptly informed, and officials were present at the site to assess and address the situation, OIL said. As a precautionary measure, the fire service was mobilized and kept on standby.

Upon examination, a hole was discovered on the flow path from the X-mass tree, which is currently under investigation, it said.

The leak resulted in the spread of gas and crude oil over nearby areas within a radius of approximately 100 meters from the wellsite. OIL has formed an on-site assessment team to evaluate the affected areas and initiate remediation measures.

OIL said it is conducting an internal enquiry to thoroughly investigate the incident. The company said the well is now completely controlled and closed, and there is no cause for panic.

Oil India Ltd is a government-controlled oil producer that is primarily active in eastern India.