Sebi tough talk sees small cap funds losing Rs 94 crore in March, a first in 30 months: Amfi

Mumbai: The market watchdog SEBI's recent warning that there is lot of "froth" in the mid- and small-cap stocks has had small cap funds seeing net outflow of Rs 94 crore in March, a first in the past 30 months, even as the overall mutual fund industry has added Rs 14 trillion taking the total AUM past Rs 53.40 trillion in FY24, shows the latest monthly data from Amfi.

According to, fund houses lobby Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) chief executive Venkat Chalasani, systematic investment plans (SIPs) contribution to the mutual funds industry has reached a new peak at Rs 19,271 crore in March -- hitting new highs for the 15th time in 18 months --compared to Rs 19,186 crore in February, even as overall net flows across the industry have seen an outflow of Rs 1.59 trillion in the month, led by debt-oriented schemes.

Reacting to the SIP inflows, Swarup Mohanty, vice-chairman of Mirae Asset Investment Managers said, the consistent surge in SIP flows, surpassing Rs 19,000 crore for the second consecutive month, signals a promising trajectory and see segment hitting a milestone of Rs 25,000 crore by the end of 2024.

Flows into small-cap funds turned negative for the first time since September 2021 after the Securities and Exchange Board had recently asked mutual funds to protect investor interest as a lot of "froth" is being built up in the broader equity market and mandated AMCs to disclose the stress test results for the midcap and small cap funds every 15 days.

The purpose of the stress test was to ascertain how soon fund managers can liquidate their portfolios if investors were to rush for redemptions under adverse market conditions, Morningstar India analyst Melvyn Santarita said.