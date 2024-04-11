CBDT interim action plan to expedite tax cases

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has unveiled an interim action plan for the fiscal year 2024-25, outlining crucial areas for achieving key results within set timeframes.

The plan focuses on prompt grievance redressal by addressing e-Nivaran and Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAM) concerns, alongside expediting refund approvals. It mandates resolution of at least 50% of major and 75% of minor internal and revenue audit objections received by December 31, 2023, and addressing 50% of objections from audits initiated on April 1, 2024, by June 30, 2024. All cases with seized assets awaiting release must be identified and released by June.

Potential prosecution cases resulting from surveys or previous proceedings up to FY24 need to be identified by June 30, 2024. The plan requires swift disposal of pending applications as of April 1, 2023, and new applications for Nil/lower TDS or TCS certificates under Sections 195/197/206C within a month.