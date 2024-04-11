Musk to meet Modi; Tesla’s India plan soon

NEW DELHI: The long-pending announcement of Tesla’s entry into the Indian market may take this month as its billionaire CEO Elon Musk will visit India soon to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi in India!,” Musk tweeted on Wednesday. It is said that during or after the meeting, Musk will announce his plans to invest and open a new factory in the country. As per Reuters, Musk will meet PM Modi on April 22 in New Delhi, and will separately announce his India plans. The report cited that Musk’s final India trip agenda could still change.

An announcement by Musk to set up a base in in the country will boost PM Modi’s make-in-India initiative ahead of the crucial general election of 2024. As per industry sources, Tesla could send a team this month to search for locations for a proposed $2-$3 billion electric car plant. The team is said to be in talks with the state governments in Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP and Telangana for the proposed investment.

The electric carmaker has already begun production of right-hand drive cars in its Germany plant to test the Indian market after the government last month slashed import duty on EVs for manufacturers who are willing to invest here.

Musk in a recent conversation with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, confirmed Tesla’s entry into India. “India is now the most populous country in the world. India should have electric cars just like every other country. It’s a natural progression to provide Tesla electric vehicles in India,” he said in a Spaces session on X.