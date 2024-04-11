Wipro appoints Malay Joshi CEO for Americas 1

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro on Wednesday announced appointment of Malay Joshi as CEO of Wipro Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately.

Joshi will succeed present Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia, who headed market unit from 2021.

Joshi will also join the Wipro Executive Board. He was previously Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head, leading the communications, media, tech, retail, travel, hospitality and public sector industries, which make up one of its largest business units globally.

In this role, he was responsible for helping clients drive successful enterprise transformations, enhancing client experience (CX), strengthening delivery, and ensuring consistent revenue growth in the sectors he leads. “Malay has been leading one of the largest business units at Wipro and has delivered the highest CAGR over a decade across multiple global businesses,” said Pallia.