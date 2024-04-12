A golden week for India's forex reserves

Mumbai: The nation's foreign exchange reserves continued to hit new highs for the seventh week on the trot adding close to $3 billion to touch a new high of $648.56 billion for the week ending April 5.

They were driven primarily by the record run that gold has been clocking of late, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India shows.

In the previous reporting week ending March 29 too the reserves had added $2.96 billion while for the reporting week the addition has been $2.98 billion.

The rise in reserves has been led by the yellow metal, which has been on fire for many months now. The RBI has also been adding to the gold reserves of late, and has snapped up two tonnes in 2024 alone.

According to the latest weekly statistical supplement from the central bank, foreign currency assets, which is the major component of the forex assets, rose by $549 million to $571.17 billion, while gold reserves grew by $2.4 billion to $54.56 billion.