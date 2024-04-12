Adani Ports & SEZ handles more cargo than government for first time in FY24

NEW DELHI: This is the first time when Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) handled more cargo than the government in one financial year, according to industry sources.

It handled 420 MMT of cargo as compared with nearly 410 MMT of cargo by the government. As per the Adani Ports, there has been a 24% year-on-year growth in handling cargo, with Mundra port handling the highest volume of 180 MMT. As per shipping ministry tweet, the country’s 12 major ports handled the highest-ever cargo of 819.4 MMT in FY24.

“The 12 major ports of government handled 819.4 MMT of cargo in FY24, out of which 50% of the cargo was handled by private players on a public-private-partnership (PPP) basis. So, the government’s share comes down to nearly 410 MMT, which is less than Adani Ports’ share. This is the first time, when it has happened,” the source said.