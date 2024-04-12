IT companies may see 1-8% revenue growth

BENGALURU: IT services companies will report their Q4FY24 earnings starting with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on April 12. Experts expect muted constant currency (CC) revenue growth for Tier-1 companies and TCS is expected to lead the IT pack with 1.7% sequential CC growth, mainly led by traction from the BSNL deal.

According to ICICI Securities, with continued scrutiny over discretionary spends and focus on cost optimisation, signs of improvement in IT spending in the near term remain elusive.

It says Tech Mahindra is likely to perform the worst with 1.4% QoQ contraction due to no positive traction in the communication vertical. Infosys might report a dip of 1.2% QoQ given the higher component of discretionary spending. Also, LTIMindtree is likely to post 0.3% QoQ contraction on account of pricing pressure and Q3 furloughs extending into Q4 for its clients. Analysts point out that deal conversion into revenue growth has been an issue. Sharekhan says deal win TCV (total contract value) for most players would recover after the moderation witnessed in the seasonally weak third quarter.