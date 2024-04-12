Malls expected to add 6 million sq.ft of operational space in 8 key markets

MUMBAI: Retail leasing is likely gain added momentum this year, adding around 6 million sqft of operational mall space the key eight markets, taking the overall retail space addition to 6-6.5 million sqft, according to a report.

Estimated leasing in the retail sector is expected to sustain 6.00-6.5 million sqft this year fueled by primary leasing activity property consultant CBRE said in a report Thursday.

The leasing expansion will be led by the home décor segment which is likely to expand in online and offline formats, fashion and apparel players and jewellery brands which are seen expanding their footprint. Emerging as an alternative to traditional cinema halls, the growing interest of consumers in the entertainment category is also likely to lead to more traction in leasing as well, says the report.

However, retailers, including anchor tenants and established brands, are expected to proceed cautiously with expansion plans, as they will prioritise locations with high visibility, strong foot traffic and favourable consumer demographics, says the report. As a result, rental growth is expected to rationalise across both primary and secondary locations.