Nippon Life gets licence to open subsidiary

MUMBAI: Japanese insurance major Nippon Life has received regulatory approvals to open a subsidiary in the country as Nippon India Life Insurance Company, headquartered in Mumbai.

The company has been present in the country after buying out Reliance Life and Reliance Asset Management, which are being ruin as Reliance Nippon Life and Reliance Nippon India Asset Management.

Going forward, these two companies will be run as Nippon Life Insurance Company India and Nippon India Asset Management, Nippon Life which is the largest private asset owner in Japan, said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said the Irdai (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority approval came in on April 10 and will be 100% subsidiary of Nippon Life Asia Pacific and will be headed by Yosuke Nakano as the chief executive.

The company statement further said that the opening of a fully-owned subsidiary will help it sharpen its focus in India and the new office will leverage geographical proximity for in-depth research and effective management and support to the domestic businesses.

“India is an important market for Nippon Life due to its status as the world’s most populous country and its promising growth prospects. We will continue to contribute to the development of life insurance and asset management markets here from long-term perspective,” Nippon said.