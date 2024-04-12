Return filing deadline for tobacco cos extended

NEW DELHI: The government has extended the deadline for introduction of a new registration and monthly return filing procedure for manufacturers of pan masala, gutkha, and similar tobacco products by 45 days until May 15.

Initially, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had planned to implement this procedure from April 1, 2024. The initiative to revamp registration, record-keeping, and monthly filing processes for pan masala and tobacco product manufacturers was undertaken to enhance GST compliance within this sector.

Recent Finance Bill 2024 introduced an amendment to the GST law requiring manufacturers of these products to face penalties of up to `1 lakh if they do not register their packing machinery with the GST authorities starting from April 1. This provision for penalties starting from April 1 has not been officially notified yet.