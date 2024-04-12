Worst is behind us, ops stabilised, says Vistara CEO

NEW DELHI: After facing significant flight disruptions recently, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Thursday said the airline employees that the “worst is behind us” and operations have already stabilised.

Pilot woes have forced the Tata Group airline to temporarily cut down capacity by 10% or 25-30 flights daily. While acknowledging that things should have been planned better, Kannan said it has been a “learning experience”. He said it has been a challenging start to the new financial year and the airline faced major operational disruption from March 31 to April 2.

The carrier has about 6,500 people, including 1,000 pilots. In the wake of the disruptions, the top management of the airline had held a virtual meeting with the pilots. One of the reasons for the disruptions was also that some section of pilots reporting sick to protest against the new contract.