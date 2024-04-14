Bail not likely to improve Naresh Goyal’s health: Mumbai court

NEW DELHI: Medical reports did not indicate that Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal’s health would improve if he was released and he was already getting the “best possible” treatment at a hospital of his choice, a court in Mumbai has said while refusing him bail.

Special judge for cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), M G Deshpande, on April 10 rejected the 74-year-old businessman’s bail application, filed on the ground that he suffers from numerous life-threatening medical conditions.

The court had, in February 2024, denied interim bail to Goyal when he sought relief on the ground that he was suffering from cancer. It, however, permitted him to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice. Later, Goyal moved another application for bail, citing the deterioration in his health since hospitalization. He suffered from fever with chills and also had psychiatric issues, he said.

The court in its detailed order, which became available on Saturday, said it had expressed concern regarding Goyal’s cancer diagnosis and provided him the option of seeking treatment at the Tata Memorial cancer hospital. Goyal was receiving treatment at Reliance Foundation Hospital.

-With PTI inputs