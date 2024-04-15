Apple announces Vietnam spending boost as CEO visits Hanoi

HANOI: Tech giant Apple said Monday it would increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam, a key production hub, as CEO Tim Cook arrived in the country for a two-day visit.

The iPhone maker announced the news in a statement on its website but gave no details of how much it would spend or where the money would go.

Cook is expected to meet programmers, content creators and students during his visit, according to VnExpress.

The visit comes as US President Joe Biden's administration seeks to ramp up Vietnam's role in the global tech supply chain in order to reduce American dependence on China.

Images on the VnExpress news site showed Cook taking a walk by Hoan Kiem lake in downtown Hanoi.