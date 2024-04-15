Byju's Raveendran to take over firm's daily operations after CEO Mohan's resignation

BENGALURU: Founder of the edtech company Think and Learn, which owns Byju's brand, Byju Raveendran will handle the firm's day-to-day operations following the resignation of CEO Arjun Mohan, the company said on Monday.

The company also announced a major reorganisation to streamline its operations. As part of this, it is consolidating its businesses into three divisions - The Learning App. Online Classes & Tuition Centres, and Test-prep.

This reorganisation comes at a time when the company is facing severe cash crunch and battling legal cases. This new structure will enable each vertical to be nimbler, cost-efficient, and better equipped to capitalise on market opportunities while leveraging the power of company's brand and ecosystem, Byju's said.

Each of these units will have separate leaders who will independently run the businesses sustainably to ensure profitability, it added.