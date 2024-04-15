Stocks hit by Iran's Israel strike, hopes for containment stem losses

HONG KONG: Equities tumbled Monday in Asia after Iran ramped up Middle East tensions by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel over the weekend, fuelling fears of a wider conflict in the volatile region.

However, while Tel Aviv called the attack -- which Tehran said was in response to a strike on its Syrian embassy -- an escalation of hostilities, analysts said there was hope among traders that the crisis could be contained.

That sliver of optimism helped drag oil prices lower.

Saturday's bombardment of more than 300 ballistic and cruise missiles and attack drones -- which were mostly repelled by air defences -- compounded worries about the outlook for US interest rates following more forecast-beating inflation and jobs data.

Iran told the United Nations the strike was a "legitimate" defensive response to the attack in Damascus on April 1, which killed seven Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

It added on social media that "the matter can be deemed concluded" but warned that "should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe".

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said it was "a severe and dangerous escalation".

But experts said the limited scope of the attack showed Iran was seeking to make a show of strength with its attack, but without sparking a conflict.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden was reported to have cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "take the win" and forego any Israeli counterattack.

Still, Saxo's Redmond Wong said: "All eyes remain on whether there will be any response from Israel and markets will likely be volatile in the day ahead to any geopolitical headlines."

Asian markets mostly fell Monday, though they pared their initial big losses.

Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei and Manila were at least one percent down, while there were also losses in Hong Kong, Sydney and Wellington.

Shanghai rose more than one percent after China on Friday unveiled fresh market regulatory measures that one analyst said could help its long-term performance.