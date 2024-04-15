Tata Power crosses 100 million green kms in EV charging stations

Mumbai: Tata Power, the largest integrated power producer on Monday, said it has become the country’s first EV charging solutions provider to power 10 crore (100 million) green kilometers spanning public, semi-public, bus/fleet and home charger segments.
Tata Power has expanded its network under the label of EZ Charge to over 86,000 home chargers, 5,300 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with over 850 bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns. These chargers are strategically deployed at highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc.
According to an industry estimate, the country is expected to reach annual sales of 1 crore electric vehicles by 2030.
Tata Power has a diversified portfolio of 14,453 mw, spanning the entire power value chain--from renewables and conventional energy generation to transmission and distribution, trading, storage solutions and solar cells and module manufacturing. Its clean energy portfolio has 5,593 mw or 39 percent of its total capacity and the company is committed to achieve carbon neutrality before 2045.