Tata Power crosses 100 million green kms in EV charging stations

Mumbai: Tata Power, the largest integrated power producer on Monday, said it has become the country’s first EV charging solutions provider to power 10 crore (100 million) green kilometers spanning public, semi-public, bus/fleet and home charger segments.

Tata Power has expanded its network under the label of EZ Charge to over 86,000 home chargers, 5,300 public, semi-public, and fleet charging points, along with over 850 bus charging stations across 530 cities and towns. These chargers are strategically deployed at highways, hotels, malls, hospitals, offices, residential complexes, etc.