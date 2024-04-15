Why is financial literacy falling short?

There is no shortage of experts in the world of financial literacy. They furiously make online videos, organize social media events and live investment workshops, and publish content. Despite all that effort, the number of people putting their life savings into financial assets is too small compared to the money that finds its way into property and gold. Considering India’s population, less than 4% choose mutual funds or equity-linked assets. Among major global economies, India has the lowest household exposure to equities at 4.7%. The number is three times more for Europe and four times for the US.

Analysts turn the low penetration of financial assets in Indian households as an opportunity. They believe the ‘financialisation of savings’ could lead to a steady money flow into equity markets. While the English-speaking, primarily urban population has a relatively high tendency to save and invest across financial assets, a vast population has yet to transition from tangible assets.

Financial literacy is not merely answering a few questions about interest rates, rates of return, or inflation. It needs much more work. In a research paper published in November 2023 on Financial literacy across different states of India, authors Priyadarshi Dash and Rahul Ranjan argue that financial literacy can be estimated based on financial knowledge, financial behaviour, and financial attitude. They use ownership of financial assets to bracket the level of financial literacy.

So, if you only own bank deposit accounts, you have an elementary range of financial literacy. Add credit or debit cards and move up the ladder to a moderate level. The study said that you are considered at an advanced level of financial literacy if you have deposit accounts, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets. Most individuals possess an elementary level of financial literacy at 42.8%, while 20.8% are moderately literate. A third of the people are financially illiterate in India, and only 4.2% have advanced financial literacy.