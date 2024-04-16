KIA has its highest ever passenger traffic figures of 37.53 mn flyers for fiscal 2024

BENGALURU: It has been unprecedented progess at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the financial year 2023-2024. The airport recorded its highest ever passenger traffic as well as cargo growth. It catered to a whopping 37.53 million passengers and 4,39,524 metric tonnes of cargo passed through it.
An official release said the airport catered to 32.6 million domestic and 4.67 million international passengers during this period. “The Airport's domestic sector recorded a growth of 17% while the international sector recorded a growth of about 23% vs FY ‘23. The overall growth reached 18%,” it said. The highest daily passenger figure since its inception in May 2008 was recorded on April 29, 2023, with 1,16,688 passengers.
Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, "As we reflect on the past financial year, it's been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport's history. We have also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to. Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing cargo development facilities. With the successful launch of Terminal 2 and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India."
Surge in Demand
With he surge in travel demand, KIA emerged as the pre-eminent gateway in South India, connecting travellers to a total of 108 destinations, comprising 80 domestic and 28 international routes. KIA also experienced a remarkable increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), with a total of 245,880 ATMs recorded during FY ‘24. Domestic ATMs saw 10% growth while international growth stood at 13% as compared to the previous financial year.
The busiest domestic destinations from Bengaluru were Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune while internationally, Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi were among the top choices.
New routes
FY ‘24 saw the launch of several new airlines and routes, including Air India Express, Alliance Air, and Fly91 on the domestic front while Manta Air, Maldivian Airlines, and Thai Lion Air, contributing to enhanced international connectivity. Internationally, new routes to Munich, Dhaalu, Phuket and Denpasar have been introduced.
In addition, Virgin Atlantic started daily flights from Bengaluru to London Heathrow the last week of March 2024. On the domestic front, it has expanded its routes to destinations such as Salem, Shivamogga, Aurangabad, Jharsuguda, Ayodhya, Hirasar Rajkot, Nanded and Sindhudurg.
Cargo Growth:
Cargo recorded a total throughput of 439,524 metric tonnes in FY '24, reflecting a notable 7.1% increase from the preceding financial year. International tonnage reached 266,186 metric tonnes, exhibiting a 4% growth over the previous year, while domestic tonnage totalled 173,338 metric tonnes, a 13% rise in comparison to the previous fiscal..
Cargo continued its growth momentum operating to 33 destinations, as compared to 25 destinations in FY 23. Serving as a vital gateway, BLR Cargo facilitated exports to top international destinations with significant growth in export commodities such as agri perishables, machinery parts, and pharmaceutical products. The top five destinations for exports include LEJ (Leipzig/Halle), CGN (Cologne Bonn), ORD (Chicago O'Hare), DXB (Dubai), and SIN (Singapore Changi).
Another freighter, Oman Air Cargo started operations from December 2023.
In May 2023, BLR Airport achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of India’s most notable brownfield cargo transition. As part of this transition, the cargo terminals are now mainly managed by Menzies Aviation (Bengaluru) Private Limited (MABPL), and WFS (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd. Additionally, a new Domestic Cargo Terminal project initiated by MABPL is under progress and will be operational within the next year.
Furthermore, Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) has undertaken the development, financing, operation, and maintenance of a new greenfield logistics park for a period of 15 years. The 370,000 sq. ft park will feature Grade-A warehouse space with facilities like cold storage and custom-bonded warehouses.