KIA has its highest ever passenger traffic figures of 37.53 mn flyers for fiscal 2024

BENGALURU: It has been unprecedented progess at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) for the financial year 2023-2024. The airport recorded its highest ever passenger traffic as well as cargo growth. It catered to a whopping 37.53 million passengers and 4,39,524 metric tonnes of cargo passed through it.

An official release said the airport catered to 32.6 million domestic and 4.67 million international passengers during this period. “The Airport's domestic sector recorded a growth of 17% while the international sector recorded a growth of about 23% vs FY ‘23. The overall growth reached 18%,” it said. The highest daily passenger figure since its inception in May 2008 was recorded on April 29, 2023, with 1,16,688 passengers.

Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, "As we reflect on the past financial year, it's been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport's history. We have also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to. Our position as the No.1 Airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing cargo development facilities. With the successful launch of Terminal 2 and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India."

Surge in Demand

With he surge in travel demand, KIA emerged as the pre-eminent gateway in South India, connecting travellers to a total of 108 destinations, comprising 80 domestic and 28 international routes. KIA also experienced a remarkable increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), with a total of 245,880 ATMs recorded during FY ‘24. Domestic ATMs saw 10% growth while international growth stood at 13% as compared to the previous financial year.

The busiest domestic destinations from Bengaluru were Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune while internationally, Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi were among the top choices.