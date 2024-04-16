Birla sees financial services arm clocking 19-21% growth annually till FY30

While the group serves 250 million customers, most of whom come from its mobile services arm Vodafone Idea with around 215 million customers, the financial services verticals which includes an NBFC, life insurance, asset management, health insurance and housing finance, has around 35 million customers and hopes to nearly double it over the next three years.

"We hope to incrementally acquire at least 30 million more customers over the next three years and hope the new platform playing a bigger role in achieving this," Mule said but refused to proffer a number in terms of incremental customer addition or sales.

She said the platform, available as a website, mobile app, branches, and virtual engagement channels, will offer 22 products and services from within the group and those like digital gold and wallets will be partnered with. Some of the services being offered include UPI payments, bill payments, online recharges, loans, insurance, and investment options among others.

Over the last two years, Aditya Birla Capital’s NBFC arm’s AUM has grown by about two times to over Rs 1 trillion, becoming the fourth largest nonbank lender, health insurance has grown at a Cagr of 43 percent, becoming the fastest growing standalone health insurer and the AUM of the AMC business stood at Rs 3.11 trillion as of December 2023.

In the first nine months of FY24, Aditya Birla Capital's consolidated revenue grew 22 percent to Rs 23,566 crore and consolidated net income clipped at 44 percent to Rs 2,090 crore. In terms of physical presence, it has 1,462 branches across the country, with over 500 branches added in the last two years, Birla said.