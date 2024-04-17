Aditya Birla Capital looks to nearly double customer base in three years

NEW DELHI: The diversified Aditya Birla group set a target to nearly double its customers in the financial services businesses over the next three years as it aggressively pushes a digital sales pitch.
Aditya Birla Capital, which is the financial services vertical of the group has around 35 million customers now, while the group as a whole serves around 250 million most which are from the telecom joint venture with Vodafone with around 215 million subscribers.
Addressing the media announcing the launch of an omnichannel D2C (direct to customer) online platform, its chief executive officer (CEO) Vishakha Mike said they hope to nearly double the customer base to 65 million over the next three years from the present base of around 35 million, adding another 30 million customers.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of the group that straddles cement, textiles, metals, financial services, telecom and retail, formally launching the new digital arm — Aditya Birla Capital Digital said, the company is now one of the fastest growing businesses within the group and has emerged as a key growth engine.
The new platform of the group company is expected to accelerate growth and take leadership position in the financial services space by serving as a growth catalyst across the group ecosystem.