Aditya Birla Capital looks to nearly double customer base in three years

NEW DELHI: The diversified Aditya Birla group set a target to nearly double its customers in the financial services businesses over the next three years as it aggressively pushes a digital sales pitch.

Aditya Birla Capital, which is the financial services vertical of the group has around 35 million customers now, while the group as a whole serves around 250 million most which are from the telecom joint venture with Vodafone with around 215 million subscribers.

Addressing the media announcing the launch of an omnichannel D2C (direct to customer) online platform, its chief executive officer (CEO) Vishakha Mike said they hope to nearly double the customer base to 65 million over the next three years from the present base of around 35 million, adding another 30 million customers.