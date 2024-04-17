BSNL garners about Rs 600 crore by monetising properties last fiscal

NEW DELHI: State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) earned over Rs 600 crore in the last financial year by monetising its underutilised properties nationwide. The telecom service provider sold a property worth Rs 311.78 crore and earned Rs 319.31 crore by renting other underutilised properties in the country.

According to DoT (Department of Telecommunication), its properties in Anna Nagar, Chennai, was sold to CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and it paid the advance payment of Rs 151 crore. Similarly, its other property in Prayagraj was bought by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jhalwa.

Additionally, the company sold properties in various other parts of India. However, the telco, along with its subsidiary MTNL, faces major hurdles in its monetisation efforts due to legal roadblocks. MTNL currently holds a massive portfolio of 281 properties in prime locations like Mumbai and Delhi.