Nalin Negi elevated as chief executive officer of BharatPe

BENGALURU: Fintech firm BharatPe on Tuesday announced elevation of interim CEO Nalin Negi as its chief executive officer (CEO). Negi joined BharatPe in 2022 as its CFO and he was announced interim CEO in January last year after the resignation of Suhail Sameer.

The firm said under his leadership, BharatPe recorded 182% increase in revenue from operations in FY23 and clocked October’23 as the first EBITDA positive month. BharatPe will institute a search for appointment of a new CFO.

As the CEO, he will focus on leading the company into its next phase of development, BharatPe said. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the Board, BharatPe, said, “We look forward to supporting Nalin Negi in his new role and are grateful for his tremendous contribution as the interim CEO. His extensive experience in the fintech industry and the growth witnessed for BharatPe under his leadership, makes him a natural choice to lead the company.”

Nalin Negi, CEO, BharatPe, said “Going forward, our strategic focus will be on sustained profitability, scaling lending businesses, and launching new merchant-centric products. We are committed to building on the strong foundation, fostering financial inclusion and delivering value to our merchants, partners, and stakeholders.”