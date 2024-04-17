Zee chooses growth over litigation

NEW DELHI: Zee group on Tuesday withdrew its petition against the Japanese major Sony Corp for calling off the $10-billion worth merger proposal from the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal to “better serve shareholders interest”.

In a statement, Zee said its board has decided to withdraw the petition against Sony following legal advice and reviewing the action-oriented steps implemented by the management. “The board has advised the management to withdraw the petition in the interest of shareholders,” the statement said, but added that they will be aggressively pursuing their claims in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre from Sony, which includes a $90 million in damages from Sony.

It further said going forward the focus will be driving growth and pursuing other strategic opportunities to generate higher value for all shareholders. “We will aggressively pursue all its claims against Sony in the ongoing arbitration proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre and in other fora,” it said.

Puneet Goenka-led Zee Entertainment had moved the NCLT on January 24, 2024, seeking directions to implement the $10-billion merger scheme between Zee, Culver Max Entertainment, the domestic arm of Sony and Bangla Entertainment. Had the deal sailed through, it would have created the largest media company in India with over 75 channels and a slew of other media verticals like OTT platforms.