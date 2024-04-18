Adani group invests Rs 8,339 crore in Ambuja Cements

NEW DELHI: The Adani Family, the promoters of Ambuja Cements, has converted the final tranche of warrants issued for Ambuja Cements into equity by infusing Rs 8,339 crore. Adani family’s stake in Ambuja has now grown by 3.6% to 70.3%.

“The promoters of the Company, Adani family, has fully subscribed to the warrants program in the company by further infusing Rs 8,339 Cr thereby infusing a total amount of Rs 20,000 crore,” said Adani Group in a statement on Wednesday.

This fresh infusion follows the investment of Rs 5,000 crore on October 18, 2022, and Rs 6,661 crore on March 28, 2024, which was for part issuance of the shares. After Adani acquired Holcim’s asset in India (Ambuja and ACC) in September 2022, Ambuja Cements announced an allotment of 47.74 crore warrants to Harmonia Trade and Investment Limited (Adani Family entity) at an issue price of Rs 418.87 per warrant. Each warrant was convertible into one equity share, exercisable within 18 months from the date of allotment.