Bharti Airtel signs definitive agreement with Dialog, Axiata Group to merge Sri Lanka operations

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel announced on Thursday the signing of a definitive agreement with Dialog Axiata PLC (Dialog) and Axiata Group Berhad (Axiata) to combine their operations in Sri Lanka.

As per the agreement, Dialog will acquire 100% of the issued shares in Airtel Lanka, in consideration of which Dialog will issue to Bharti Airtel, ordinary voting shares which will amount to 10.355% of the total issued shares of Dialog by way of a share swap.

Bharti Airtel, in an exchange filing, said the transaction is subject to the approval of Dialog's shareholders and is pending the completion of specific conditions outlined in the Share Sale Agreement, including clearance from the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and completion of other applicable legal, corporate and regulatory compliance procedures.

"We are happy to merge our Sri Lanka operations with Dialog. Given the scale and unique propositions they offer, we are certain that our customers will continue to enjoy cutting-edge services on a seamless network," said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel.