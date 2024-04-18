Crude import bill declines by 16% in FY24

NEW DELHI: India’s crude oil import bill has declined substantially, nearly 16%, in financial year 2023-24, even though quantity of imports remained almost same during this period compared to the previous year.

Crude oil imports declined 4.4% in March 2024 and 0.1% for the entire financial year (April-March 2023-24) compared to the same period last year. However, the import bill witnessed a bigger fall in FY24 to `13,250 crore, compare to `15,750 crore in FY23.

According to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), an organisation under petroleum ministry, liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports saw a slight decrease in March 2024 compared to the fiscal. However, for the entire financial year so far, LNG imports have grown by 17.5%.