FPIs offload Rs 16K crore equities in three sessions as tensions in Middle East surge

NEW DELHI: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have offloaded equities worth about Rs 16,000 crore in the last three trading sessions amid a sharp correction in local stocks caused by escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East and diminishing hope of an early rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

In the last three sessions, domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, have declined by 2.7% each. Triggered by proposed changes in the India-Mauritius tax treaty, foreign investors offloaded equities worth Rs 8,000 crore on a net basis on Friday. They then sold Rs 3,200 crore of equities on Monday and Rs 4,469 crore on Tuesday, as per National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The past two-session sell-off is attributed to growing tension between Israel and Iran, and a sharp rise in US bond yields.

Not only in India, foreign investors have seen selling stocks in other emerging markets as well and they see better opportunity and lower risk in safe assets such as government-backed bonds and gold. US 10-year bond yields surged 14 basis points to 4.66% on Tuesday, the highest level in 2024.

“The recent FPI selling can be attributed to a confluence of factors. The Federal Reserve’s delay in a potential rate cut due to surprisingly high inflation data in the US has made dollar-denominated assets more attractive, prompting FPIs to repatriate funds,” said Sonam Srivastava, Founder and Fund Manager at Wright Research.

The other factors, according to Srivastava, can be profit booking by the FPIs to secure returns and rebalance their portfolios amidst concerns regarding stretched valuations in certain sectors of the Indian market.