Markets rebound in early trade after three days of decline

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Thursday after falling for the past three days amid a rally in Asian markets along with buying in index majors State Bank of India and Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 310.82 points to 73,254.50 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 122.75 points to 22,270.65.

In the past three days, the BSE benchmark tanked 2,094.47 points or 2.79 per cent.

From the Sensex basket, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

HCL Technologies, Axis Bank, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, Titan Company and ITC were among the laggards.