'No entity can store card transaction data from August 2025': RBI draft rule

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India in its new draft directions on regulation of Payment Aggregators (PAs) has said from August 1, 2025, no entity in the card transaction, except for the card issuer and card networks, will be allowed to store data.

It said any such data stored previously will be purged and for transaction tracking or reconciliation purposes, entities can store the last four digits of card number and card issuer’s name. The RBI has issued draft directions on regulation of PAs and sought public comments on the same.

Under the regulation of PAs- Physical Point of Sale (PA-P), the central bank said non-banks providing PA-P services should have a minimum networth of Rs 15 crore at the time of submitting application to the RBI for authorisation and a minimum networth of Rs 25 crore by March 31, 2028.