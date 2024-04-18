Vodafone secures Rs 5,400 crore from anchor investors

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its follow-on public offering (FPO), Vodafone Idea Limited (VI) has successfully secured Rs 5,400 crore from anchor investors. The telecom service provider, in an exchange filing, announced allotting 491 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 11 per share.

The anchor investors include prominent names such as GQG Partners, Fidelity Investments, UBS Fund Management, Jupiter Fund Management, and Australian Super. From India, the investors are India Infoline, Motilal Oswal, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, and Quant participated.

The US-based GQG Partners received the highest allocation Rs 1,345 crore. Fidelity Investments invested nearly Rs 772 crore in the FPO. Troo Capital and AustralianSuper will be contributing Rs 331 crore and Rs 130 crore, respectively. Similarly, about 16.2% of the total allocation, equivalent to Rs 874 crore, was allocated to five domestic mutual funds. Among them, the top position was secured by Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

VIL aims to raise Rs 18,000 crore through the FPO. This follow-on offer is one of the biggest in the history of fundraising from Indian market, following Yes Bank’s Rs 15,000 crore and ONGC’s Rs 10,542 crore offerings. Last year, Adani Enterprises launched Rs 20,000 crore FPO, but it was cancelled. Therefore, if it is fully subscribed, the FPO will provide a major boost for the company.