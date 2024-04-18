'Women in tech workforce in global capability centres likely to go up to 35% by 2027,' says report

BENGALURU: From the current 25%, number of women in tech workforce in global capability centres (GCCs) is projected to go up to 35% by 2027. Also, over 40% of women are expected to be hired for both tech and non-tech related roles in the BFSI, manufacturing, consumer and retail sectors by FY25, according to TeamLease Digital’s new report.

It also says that the number of women in tech roles in non-tech business is projected to surge on an average by 9%. The report also projects a 24.3% growth in women’s participation across all levels in the tech workforce by 2027.

In the coming months, female hiring is projected to centre in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Also, talent will be hired in locations such as Chennai, Pune, Nasik, Coimbatore, Kochi, Aurangabad, and Vadodara. Currently, in the manufacturing segment, Tamil Nadu accounts for 43% of the total employed female workforce.