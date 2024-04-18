'Women in tech workforce in global capability centres likely to go up to 35% by 2027,' says report
BENGALURU: From the current 25%, number of women in tech workforce in global capability centres (GCCs) is projected to go up to 35% by 2027. Also, over 40% of women are expected to be hired for both tech and non-tech related roles in the BFSI, manufacturing, consumer and retail sectors by FY25, according to TeamLease Digital’s new report.
It also says that the number of women in tech roles in non-tech business is projected to surge on an average by 9%. The report also projects a 24.3% growth in women’s participation across all levels in the tech workforce by 2027.
In the coming months, female hiring is projected to centre in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Also, talent will be hired in locations such as Chennai, Pune, Nasik, Coimbatore, Kochi, Aurangabad, and Vadodara. Currently, in the manufacturing segment, Tamil Nadu accounts for 43% of the total employed female workforce.
Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “With only 0.5% of the total female workforce engaged in tech roles in non-tech sectors, there is a pressing need to amplify female participation in this domain.”
Also, the tech sector is increasingly prioritising the employment of women and the country’s women’s STEM participation stands at 43% globally. “Empowering women in the tech sector not only enriches the industry with unique perspectives, talents, and experiences but also drives innovation through diversity,” Sharma added.