Zee Entertainment board gets a revamp; Punit Goenka to head domestic operations

MUMBAI: A day after withdrawing its petition seeking to implement the called off $10 billion merger with Sony from the NCLT, the Zee Entertainment board on Wednesday cleared an organizational revamp with the chief executive officer Punit Goenka taking the control of the domestic operations. His son Amit Goenka has been given the charge of international broadcast business, and enterprise technology vertical apart from continuing to lead the digital business.

Umesh Bansal has been tasked with the movie business while Anurag Bedi has been asked to continue to lead the music business, the company said in a statement. All three will report to the senior Goenka, who will be directly leading the domestic broadcast business. The key four verticals are broadcasting, digital, movies and music.

Junior Goenka will continue to lead the digital business, but will also take additional charge of international broadcast business, enterprise technology, and broadcast operations and engineering, the company said.