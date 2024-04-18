Zee Entertainment board gets a revamp; Punit Goenka to head domestic operations

MUMBAI: A day after withdrawing its petition seeking to implement the called off $10 billion merger with Sony from the NCLT, the Zee Entertainment board on Wednesday cleared an organizational revamp with the chief executive officer Punit Goenka taking the control of the domestic operations. His son Amit Goenka has been given the charge of international broadcast business, and enterprise technology vertical apart from continuing to lead the digital business.
Umesh Bansal has been tasked with the movie business while Anurag Bedi has been asked to continue to lead the music business, the company said in a statement. All three will report to the senior Goenka, who will be directly leading the domestic broadcast business. The key four verticals are broadcasting, digital, movies and music.
Junior Goenka will continue to lead the digital business, but will also take additional charge of international broadcast business, enterprise technology, and broadcast operations and engineering, the company said.
Siju Prabhakaran, head of the Southern channels, will take additional responsibility of the Western cluster, while Samrat Ghosh, who has been leading the Eastern cluster will also now lead the Northern cluster and premium channels; Ruchir Tiwari will continue to lead the Hindi movies cluster; Vishnu Shankar will continue to lead TV and the FTA segment; and Ashish Sehgal will be responsible for integrated ad sales for the broadcast and digital business and will also be reporting to the junior Goenka.
R Gopalan, the chairman of the board, said the lean organizational structure aims at streamlining the company to improve efficiencies across the businesses.
“We are confident that the new leadership team will enable the company to achieve its goals and priorities and generate better value for the shareholders. This restructuring is aimed at building an independent team led by an experienced set of leaders to drive the firm forward,” the senior Goneka said.