HDFC Life net profit rises 15 per cent to Rs 412 crore

MUMBAI: HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 14.7% increase in net profit at Rs 412 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2024. The insurer’s profit was Rs 3 59 crore in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

The insurer earned a total income of Rs 27,893 crore in the quarter against Rs 21,426 crore in the same period a year ago. The net premium income of the insurer increased to Rs 20,488 crore compared to Rs 19,427 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The embedded value rose to Rs 47,468 crore as of March 31, 2024, as compared to Rs 39,527 crore at the end of last fiscal.