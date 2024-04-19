ITC Infotech to buy Blazeclan for Rs 485 crore

MUMBAI: ITC Infotech, the technology arm of the eponymous tobacco major, on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire 100% shareholding of cloud services provider Blazeclan Technologies for a consideration of Rs 485 crore.

The Pune-headquartered Blazeclan offers cloud services to global clients on AWS, Azure and GCP and claims to an AWS premier partner, an elite partner with Snowflake and offers services such as cloud migration, digital cloud consulting and data analytics which help speed up digital transformation with native cloud services and migration accelerators.

With the acquisition, which ITC Infotech believes will help augment the company’s capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment. The company intends to further deepen its global presence through cloud competency centres in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.