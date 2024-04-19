Markets tank in early trade as Middle East tensions flare-up

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices tanked in early trade on Friday, taking their losing streak to the fifth day running, as escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed heavily on investors' sentiment.

Fresh foreign fund outflows, uptick in Brent crude oil prices and decline in IT stocks also added to the overall weak sentiment in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 672.53 points to 71,816.46.The NSE Nifty dropped 218.2 points to 21,777.65.

From the Sensex basket, Infosys declined over 2 per cent after the company's revenue growth guidance for FY25 failed to meet market expectations.

The company expects a revenue growth of 1-3 per cent in constant currency for FY25 and an operating margin of 20-22 per cent.