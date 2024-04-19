Tata Motors may roll out JLR vehicles from Tamil Nadu Plant

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors is reportedly planning to manufacture Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) luxury cars in Tamil Nadu. While the company is yet to confirm or deny the reports, it is expected that the home-grown automaker will roll out battery-powered JLR vehicles from the upcoming plant.

Tata Motors in March had announced setting up a vehicle manufacturing unit in Ranipet district in Tamil Nadu with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore. The automaker had not announced whether it would make passenger vehicles or commercial vehicles here.

The development is seen as part of Tata Group’s effort to turn JLR into an EV brand. Last year JLR, which was acquired by Tata Motors in 2009, said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) over the next five years on EVs.

The fresh reports come at a time when global automakers are queuing up to start manufacturing EVs in India. Vietnam-based EV maker VinFast Auto recently commenced construction work for setting up a new integrated EV manufacturing unit at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu where the company has planned to invest Rs 4000 crore, spread over 5 years.