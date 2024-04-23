DoT seeks SC clarification on spectrum allocation

NEW DELHI: In a bid to avoid future legal challenges, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday sought a clarification from the Supreme Court if it could allocate satellite spectrum to service providers without an auction.

The DoT also requested an urgent hearing of the matter. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud’s bench has asked the Attorney General to request an urgent hearing via email. In a petition, the government requested the court to issue appropriate clarifications that the DoT may consider the assignment of spectrum through administrative process, if so determined through due process in accordance with law, and if such assignment is in pursuit of governmental functions, or public interest so requires, or auction may not be preferred due to technical or economic reasons.

“Issue appropriate clarifications that the Govemment may consider the assignment of spectrum through administrative process if so deternined through due process in accordance with law, and if such assignment is in pursuit of governmental functions, or public interest so requires, or auction may not be preferred due to technical or economic reasons; and Pass such other order or further orders as this Hon’ble Court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the present case and in the interest of justice,” said the government.