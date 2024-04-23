Govt flags 11K phone numbers to disconnect

NEW DELHI: A month after launching the Chakshu portal, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has flagged to telecom service providers nearly 11,000 numbers for disconnection.

Telcos such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea will further disconnect these suspected fraudulent numbers. Additionally, the DoT has worked with telecom companies to block over 700 SMS templates used for sending suspicious messages.

Chakshu, a facility on the Sanchar Saathi portal, enables people to report suspected fraudulent communications received via call, SMS, or WhatsApp. Launched in March 2024, it has received a positive response with numerous reports. Launched by telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in March 2024, its purpose was to stop fraudulent calls.

“We have received an immense response to it. People have reported these issues in good numbers, and upon verification, we have sent around eleven thousand numbers to the service providers for disconnection. At the same time, we have also deactivated 700 SMS templates after receiving complaints,” said a DoT official. To further enhance user experience, the government will soon launch a mobile app for the Sanchar Saathi portal. This app will serve as a one-stop solution for reporting telecom fraud and managing pesky calls.