Jio net profit rises 11.7% to Rs 5,583 crore

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio on Monday logged in 11.7% year-on-year growth in consolidated net income at Rs 5,583 crore for the March quarter.

Revenue from operations for the reporting period was at Rs 25,959 crore, which is 11% more than the year-ago quarter. On a standalone basis, net income rose 13% to Rs 5,337 crore, the company said in a statement.

For the full fiscal, net profit stood at Rs 20,466 crore, which is 12.7% more than what it had booked in FY23. The revenue for full fiscal rose 10.2% to Rs 1,00,119 crore. Average revenue per user or ARPU was, however, flat sequentially at Rs 181.7 despite its higher margin 5G base crossing 100 million.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said telco continues to maintain its network leadership and offer innovative digital solutions to multiple customer cohorts. This is driving consistent outperformance in terms of subscriber additions and engagement levels.”