Job growth in IT sector may come back in 2nd half of FY25

BENGALURU: The IT sector has been witnessing a decline in employee headcount for at least five quarters now, but projections suggest a notable increase in hiring activity, with expectations of an 8-10% rise in recruitment throughout this calendar year.

According to experts, the second half of this fiscal looks promising for IT jobs. “The overall hiring landscape within the IT industry is forecasted to experience a surge of 12-15% in CY2024, driven primarily by the expansion of GCCs (global capability centres) and the stabilisation of the global economy,” said Kapil Joshi, Deputy CEO of Quess IT Staffing.

Nearly after two decades, TCS, Infosys and Wipro together saw a decline of 63,759 employees in FY24. Also, apart from TCS, no IT firm is likely to visit campus this year.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka during Q4 earnings press conference said that the company’s hiring model has changed in the last few years and that they are now on a more agile model of campus hiring. Also, IT firms are now focusing on utilisation including trainees.