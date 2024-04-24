Extreme weather may pose upside risks of inflation, says RBI bulletin

MUMBAI: Extreme weather conditions could pose upside risks to inflation, along with prolonged geopolitical tensions that may keep crude oil prices volatile, the Reserve Bank said in its April Bulletin on Tuesday.

In the first monetary policy review earlier this month, the RRI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) had warned of rising food prices as the main reason for the sticky inflation, forcing it keep the policy and policy rates unchanged.

The Met department had earlier said the country could face heatwave conditions which would upend prices which of late has started trending down. The retail inflation has eased to 4.9 percent in March after averaging 5.1 percent in the preceding two months.

The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has kept the key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% since February 2023, citing concerns on the inflation front primarily led by food items.