LTIMindtree CEO says growth will return in Q1 of FY25 as net profit falls 1.2% in Q4

BENGALURU: LTIMindtree on Wednesday reported a 1.2% decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 1,100 crore compared to Rs 1,114 crore in the year-ago period, missing market expectations. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,893 crore, up 2.3% y-o-y, amid a tough macro environment and clients reducing discretionary tech spending.

The sixth largest software company's CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee said during the earnings conference that revenue growth will return in Q1FY25 and that it will be broad-based.

He added that macro issues are still weighing on the overall demand recovery. The company's order inflow for the full year stood at $5.6 billion, registering a 15.7% growth over FY23, and EBIT margin stood at 15.7%. Talking about margin, the CEO said as they got into the middle of FY24, they realised that some of the assumptions made were not going the way they wanted because of various macro conditions. Going forward, the company has robust margin plans, he added.

Chatterjee also said that clients’ priorities continue to revolve around data transformation and that though the market is still cautious, the company’s execution will be better in FY25.