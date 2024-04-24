‘No spectrum auction where it is not feasible’

NEW DELHI: The government is going through the auction route for spectrum allocation, except for narrowly defined items or cases in which auctioning is not feasible, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.

The minister’s statement followed the Department of Telecommunications’ petition to the Supreme Court seeking clarity on whether it can allocate satellite spectrum for satellite communications in the country. “We are very clear that practically every spectrum is going to be, will be through auction, except for narrowly defined items for which auctioning is not feasible,” said the minister.

The minister also gave an example of the upcoming spectrum auction for telecommunication services in the country in the first week of June 2024.