RBI bars Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding online, mobile banking and credit card customers

MUMBAI: In a big blow to the Kotak Mahindra Bank, the Reserve Bank Wednesday ordered the third-largest private sector lender “to cease and desist, with immediate effect, from onboarding of new customers through its online and mobile banking channels and issuing fresh credit cards. however exiting customers of the bank shall recieve services, including its credit card customers.

These actions are necessitated based on significant concerns arising out of Reserve Bank’s IT examination of the bank for the years 2022 and 2023 and the continued failure on its part to address these concerns in a comprehensive and timely manner.“Serious deficiencies and non-compliances were observed in the areas of IT inventory management, patch and change management, user access management, vendor risk management, data security and data leak prevention strategy, business continuity and disaster recovery rigour and drill etc” the regulator said.

Further explaining the reasons for the drastic action, the central bank said, for two consecutive years, the bank was assessed to be deficient in its IT risk and information security governance, contrary to the requirements under regulatory guidelines. During the subsequent assessments, the bank was found to be significantly non-compliant with the corrective action plans issued by the Reserve Bank for the years 2022 and 2023, as the compliances submitted by the bank were found to be either inadequate, incorrect or not sustained.

In the absence of a robust IT infrastructure and IT risk management framework, the bank’s core banking system and its online and digital banking channels have suffered frequent and significant outages in the last two years, the recent one being a service disruption on April 15, 2024, resulting in serious customer inconveniences, the circular said.

“The bank is found to be materially deficient in building necessary operational resilience on account of its failure to build IT systems and controls commensurate with its growth," the central bank said.

In the past two years, the Reserve Bank has been in continuous high-level engagement with the bank on all these concerns with a view to strengthening its IT resilience, but the outcomes have been far from satisfactory. It is also observed that, of late, there has been rapid growth in the volume of the bank’s digital transactions, including transactions pertaining to credit cards, which is building further load on the IT systems.

“The Reserve Bank, therefore, has decided to place certain business restrictions on the bank as mentioned above, in the interest of customers and to prevent any possible prolonged outage which may seriously impact not only the bank’s ability to render efficient customer service but also the financial ecosystem of digital banking and payment systems.” It said.

The bank has also been ordered to get “a comprehensive external audit commissioned with the prior approval of RBI.” The bank management was not available for comments immediately.