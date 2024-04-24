Trading volume on WazirX surges to over $400 mn in March 2024

BENGALURU: Crypto exchange WazirX has witnessed the highest trading volume of over $400 million in March 2024, and in December 2023, it saw the highest sign-up rates. WazirX on Tuesday published its sixth Transparency Report for the period of October 2023 to March 2024, and it said trading volume saw an increase of 217% compared to the previous six months and new user registrations grew by 122%.

WazirX said in its report that it added 16 new tokens and 30 new trading pairs to its offerings. The company also responded to 1,700 requests from Indian and foreign law enforcement agencies and it said it took a turnaround time of 22 minutes for responding to Law Enforcement requests.

Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX said, “At WazirX, we are dedicated to protecting users while fostering innovation in India’s VDA (virtual digital assets) ecosystem. Through proactive collaboration with regulators, law enforcement agencies, industry bodies and other stakeholders, we are paving the way for positive regulations that can unlock the transformative potential of blockchain and crypto technologies across sectors.”

He added that in the months to come, the exchange will continue establishing robust security protocols, engaging with policymakers to build an appropriate regulatory framework, and promoting crypto literacy.

From the beginning of this year, Indian crypto exchanges have started witnessing record high trading volumes and also user registrations. Recently, the Bitcoin halving marked a major milestone in the crypto space.